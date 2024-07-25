Islamabad: In an effort to strengthen economic ties and attract foreign investment, Pakistan’s Minister for Privatization, Abdul Aleem Khan, has extended an invitation to Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan, capitalizing on the country’s business-friendly policies. The invitation was made during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong in Islamabad.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the minister highlighted seven key sectors for potential Chinese investment under the “Match Making Industry” initiative. These sectors include medical equipment, plastics, textiles, leather, meat processing, fruits and vegetables, and waste materials. The meeting also underscored Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating business operations for international investors by offering easy visa access for businessmen from 126 countries, including China, and ensuring foolproof security for Chinese investors.
The post Pakistan Seeks to Boost Industrial Investments with Chinese Partnership appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.