Pakistan is looking to broaden its partnership with China in the field of technical and vocational education and training (TVET), focusing on emerging industries. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar visited the Luban Workshop Experience Hall in Tianjin today and discussed expanding cooperation under the Luban Framework with Chinese officials. He stressed the importance of strengthening TVET collaboration as a key driver of sustainable economic development.
Dar highlighted that enhanced cooperation in vocational training not only develops Pakistan”s workforce but also strengthens the broader strategic partnership between the two nations. The Foreign Minister also met with Pakistani students participating in the Luban Initiative, discussing their educational experiences and future career opportunities. He emphasized the need to equip Pakistani youth with advanced technical expertise to meet the demands of evolving industries.
Established by Tianjin authorities, Luban Workshops serve as an international model for providing high-quality technical education. Since 2016, 36 such workshops have been established in over 30 nations, facilitating skills development, technological interchange, and interpersonal connections. Pakistan”s Luban Workshop, launched in Lahore in 2018, offers instruction in fields like mechanical engineering, automation, and information technology. Currently, seven Pakistani students are receiving Luban training in China, in addition to those studying in Pakistan.