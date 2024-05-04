﻿Pakistan seeks US expertise, technology in agriculture modernization: Envoy

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States (US) Masood Khan has said Pakistan seeks United States’ expertise and technology in agriculture modernization, hybrid seed development and climate smart crops and agriculture.

He made these remarks while talking to California’s Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis during meeting in Los Angeles, California, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

Ambassador Masood Khan said Pakistan and the United States have a longstanding cooperation in agriculture sector. Universities from the two countries are intertwined. He said the two sides can also collaborate in IT and energy sectors.

He said Pakistan is already connected with the Silicon Valley and many Pakistani-American and American firms were investing in Pakistan’s tech sector.

He observed that there was huge potential of broadening the scope of cooperation in new energies and renewable energy sector.

Ambassador Masood Khan pointed out that Agriculture University Faisalabad has a multifaceted cooperation with its U.S. partner university.

Appreciating her role in establishment of Punjab-California Sister State relationship, Ambassador Masood Khan said there was a need to take cooperation under Sister-State relationship to the next level for tapping full potential of the arrangement.

On the occasion, the Lt. Governor said the United States has the best technological and labour practices. She offered her full support in cementing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and California in agriculture sector.

Eleni Kounalakis also offered help in placement of Pakistani film content on Netflix in order to promote cultural and people-to-people ties between Pakistan and the United States.

Meanwhile, Renowned World Affairs Council of Orange County hosted luncheon in honour of Ambassador Masood Khan where the Ambassador spoke to a large number of intellectuals, policy analysts and other area experts.

Ambassador Masood Khan said Pakistan did not want to choose between the United States and China. Instead, Pakistan could act as an economic bridge between the two countries.

He said there was a need to enhance understanding between Pakistan and United States and remove misperceptions. This, he said, could be done through robust people-to-people exchanges, students, and academics, lawmakers, government officials, traders and investors travelling to each other’s countries. He said 64% of Pakistan’s population is below the age of 30.

The envoy said with over 300 universities in the country, we are investing in education for our youth to equip them with skills that will ultimately contribute to the economy of Pakistan. He said California has a sizeable Pakistani American community and we connect with California in so many ways.

Underscoring the importance of Pak-US relations, Ambassador Masood Khan recounted cooperation between the two countries in the fields of education, agriculture, and manufacturing industry since the independence of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan’s tech exports to the United States reached $1.4 billion last year showing an increased bond between Pakistan and the United States in the tech sector.

The envoy also highlighted various initiatives being taken for women’s empowerment with the help of the United States Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs and the US-Pakistan Business Council by giving priority to education with the United States, allocating $19 Million to streamline Pakistan’s higher education system.

Later, Ambassador Masood Khan visited Dorsey and Whitney LLP and received briefing on firm’s international practice. The Ambassador also visited SpaceX Headquarters in California and the Starlink facility.

He was briefed about the Starlink’s global operations and toured its manufacturing facility. Ambassador Masood Khan lauded Space X spirit of innovation and technological advancement.

He also held meetings with a diverse group of officials, elected representatives, and mayors from the State of California having productive discussions in furthering cooperation between Pakistan and California.