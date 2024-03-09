Pakistan Sees Improved International Perception and Rising Credit Rating Under Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif

Karachi, Pakistan's reputation and credit rating are experiencing a notable improvement, driven by the actions and policies of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, aimed at sending positive signals to international organizations and investors, As per Mian Zahid Hussain, Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan and President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum.

According to Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain highlighted the Prime Minister's commitment to avoiding vindictive politics and fostering inclusivity, which has been well-received by both domestic and international observers. The Prime Minister's engagement with his economic team and subsequent negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have particularly been influential in shifting the views of investors and lenders towards a more optimistic outlook on Pakistan.

The business leader emphasized the international community's keen interest in the timeline and pace of Pakistan's reform process, noting the IMF's request for a plan to integrate two million retailers into the tax net. Since the formation of the new government, there has been an improvement in the value of Pakistani bonds and the country's credit rating, signifying growing confidence in Pakistan's economic stability.

Hussain also pointed out the challenges of political stability, suggesting that a government with a clear majority might have expedited the economic revival process. However, he acknowledged that foreign institutions and investors are cautious about governments formed with the support of allies, viewing them as potential obstacles to political stability.

Despite these challenges, international organizations remain optimistic that if the coalition government can make sound decisions and secure an agreement with the IMF, the implementation of necessary reforms could proceed more smoothly. Following Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's assumption of office, credit rating agencies, various international bodies, and significant banks have issued brief notes indicating an improvement in Pakistan's political situation, though concerns persist.

Hussain concluded by urging the government to take decisive actions, including addressing loss-making institutions, to further restore Pakistan's reputation and enhance its credit rating, ultimately contributing to the country's economic prosperity.

