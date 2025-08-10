Pakistan has dispatched its eighteenth humanitarian aid package to Gaza, reaffirming its commitment to the Palestinian people. Federal Information Minister Atta Ullah Tarar oversaw the departure of the shipment from Islamabad International Airport on Friday.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), following Prime Minister’s directives, coordinated the delivery of essential provisions, including food rations, ready-to-eat meals, and medical supplies.
Senior representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the NDMA, and the Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan were present at the ceremony.
This latest delivery brings Pakistan’s total aid to Gaza to 1,815 tons across 18 shipments, showcasing Pakistan’s continued support for the region.
The Pakistani government reiterated its support for a sovereign, independent, and viable Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with UN resolutions.