Pakistan Software Houses Association delegation calls on Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque

August 13, 2020

Islamabad, August 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): Delegation of Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) called on Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque. The Federal Minister for IT welcomed the PASHA delegation in his office, and number of ongoing matters including IT exports were discussed at length during the meeting.

Federal Minister for IT appreciated Sector’s growth of more than 23% in IT/ITES Exports. P@SHA representation acknowledged Ministry of IT’s support to promote growth in IT/ITES Sector. The Federal Minister assured that Ministry of IT will be available on Sector’s disposal to provide every kind of support for IT/ITES Sector’s growth.

For more information, contact:

Principal Information Officer,

Press Information Department (PID)

Tel: +92-51-9252323, +92-51-9252324

Fax: +92-51-9252325, +92-51-9252326

Email: piopid@gmail.com

Website: www.pid.gov.pk

Related Posts