Pakistan, South Korea to hold bilateral policy consultation to strengthen cooperation

Islamabad, February 21, 2021 (PPI-OT): Pakistan and South Korea have agreed to hold bilateral policy consultation to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. The understanding was reached at a meeting between South Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Choi Jong Kun and Pakistan Ambassador to South Korea, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in Seoul.

They had a broad exchange of views on relations between Pakistan and South Korea and cooperation on multilateral issues. The two sides agreed to work together to hold a bilateral policy consultation this year, thereby creating an opportunity to explore ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

