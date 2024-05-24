﻿Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to boost cooperation in security

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed Pakistan’s desire to promote relations with Sri Lanka in different sectors.

He was talking to Sri Lankan High Commissioner Admiral retired Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne here in Islamabad on Friday.

The Interior Minister said the relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka have been going from strength to strength for the past seven decades.

During the meeting, both sides agreed for the early repatriation of forty three Pakistani prisoners imprisoned in Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan High Commissioner assured full cooperation in this regard.

It was also agreed to increase cooperation in security and counter-narcotics domains.