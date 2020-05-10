Pakistan stands in solidarity with Kashmiri mothers, honours their sacrifices in Indian Occupied Kashmir: Foreign Minister

May 10, 2020

Islamabad, May 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan stands in solidarity with Kashmiri mothers and honours their immense sacrifices in Indian Occupied Kashmir. In his message on the occasion of International Mothers’ Day being celebrated today (Sunday), he said we salute to indomitable spirit of Kashmiri mothers, from those embracing martyrs to awaiting return of disappeared sons, and who remained steadfast in their just struggle for achieving Right to self-determination.

