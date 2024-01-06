Pakistan Startup Fund to be launched on Thursday: IT Minister

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif has said that Pakistan Startup Fund will be launched on Thursday.

In an interview with a private TV channel, he said over the past four years, Pakistani startups have attracted nearly 800 million dollars in foreign investment.

Dr Umar Saif said Pakistan ranks as the seventh-largest market for mobile phones globally, with 75 million broadband users.

He also mentioned ongoing efforts to conduct tests for IT scholarships, indicating a commitment to fostering talent and innovation in the technology sector.