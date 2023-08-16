Pakistan State Oil Company to Hold Board Meeting on August 23, 2023 for Annual Financial Statements Approval

Karachi, Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO) has announced that a pivotal meeting of the company's Board of Management is scheduled for August 23, 2023, in Karachi. The primary agenda of the meeting is the consideration and approval of the Annual Financial Statements for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2023.

In accordance with corporate governance practices and regulatory requirements, PSO has declared a "Closed Period" starting from August 16, 2023, to August 23, 2023 (both days inclusive). This adherence to Clause 5.6.4 of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited ensures that during this closed period, no member of the Board, CEO, or any executive of the company will be allowed to engage in any form of share trading, directly or indirectly, involving PSO's shares.

The declaration of the closed period is a standard practice designed to maintain fairness, transparency, and integrity in the market. By prohibiting share dealings for this duration, PSO aims to prevent any potential insider trading or manipulation of stock prices that could arise due to the dissemination of non-public financial information.

PSO, being a prominent entity in the energy sector and a key contributor to the national economy, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to high standards of corporate governance. The company's dedication to following best practices in financial reporting and disclosure further solidifies its reputation as a responsible and reliable market participant.

As the scheduled Board of Management meeting approaches, anticipation grows among stakeholders and investors to gain insight into PSO's financial performance for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. The impending approval of the Annual Financial Statements will shed light on the company's accomplishments, challenges, and strategic initiatives undertaken during the past year.

Investors are expected to closely follow the outcome of the Board meeting and the subsequent release of the Annual Financial Statements, as they hold valuable information regarding the company's financial health, operational performance, and strategic direction. The closed period, in the meantime, serves as a safeguard to ensure that the market remains fair and transparent for all participants until the financial information is disclosed to the public.

The post Pakistan State Oil Company to Hold Board Meeting on August 23, 2023 for Annual Financial Statements Approval appeared first on Pakistan Company News.