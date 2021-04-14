Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Market Position on 14-04-2021

Karachi, April 14, 2021 (PPI-OT):





DAILY STOCK MARKET REPORT Market Position Printed On APR-14-2021 COMPANIES KSE KSE-30 KSE-100 KSE-ALLSHR KMI-30 BATi OGTi PSX-KMI

Plus 219 Current 18544.38 45311.22 30707.76 74342.87 12102.31 12554.89 22123.46

Minus 137 Previous 18436.44 45048.57 30566.05 73873.86 12055.29 12495.55 21980.45

Unchanged 24 High 18577.10 45347.40 30735.19 74502.77 12131.84 12591.78 22144.68

Total 380 Low 18436.44 45048.57 30566.05 73873.86 12050.06 12456.09 21980.45

Net Change 107.94 262.65 141.71 469.01 47.02 59.34 143.01

Percentage 0.59 0.58 0.46 0.63 0.39 0.47 0.65 TURNOVER TRADING VALUE MARKET CAPITAL

Current 341,889,381 16,442,624,090 7,922,296,612,782

Previous 473,433,751 18,455,650,549 7,885,740,560,178 COMPANIES REFLECTING SIGNIFICANT TURNOVER Company Name Prv. Rate Opening Rate Closing Rate Highest Rate Low Rate Turnover

F. Nat.Equities 11.93 11.75 11.11 12.30 10.93 43,109,500

Media Times Ltd 3.45 3.64 3.97 4.40 3.57 20,207,000

Ghani Glo Hol 32.27 32.80 33.62 33.99 32.25 19,479,500

TRG Pak Ltd 162.43 163.40 165.38 167.20 159.80 19,371,123

WorldCall Telecom 1.43 1.44 1.48 1.52 1.44 16,761,000

Hum Network 6.60 6.67 6.74 6.99 6.67 15,478,500

P.T.C.L. 9.71 9.70 10.02 10.25 9.70 13,551,500

Sui North Gas 40.71 41.00 41.88 42.55 40.50 13,521,764

Pak Refinery 25.01 25.10 25.34 25.65 25.00 10,132,000

Byco Petroleum 10.13 10.11 10.24 10.34 10.11 9,727,000 COMPANIES REFLECTING HIGHEST INCREASE/DECREASE IN THEIR RATES Company Name Increased By Closing Rate Company Name Decreased By Closing Rate

Sapphire Fiber 47.99 879.99 Nestle Pakistan 40.00 5810.00

AKD Capital 32.97 475.12 Gatron Ind. 36.42 476.00 FUTURE CONTRACT

TURNOVER Plus 160

Current 71,552,000 Minus 22

Previous 102,914,500 Unchanged 5 Company Name Prv. Rate Opening Rate Closing Rate Highest Rate Low Rate Turnover

TRG-APR 164.00 165.40 167.03 168.95 161.30 18,928,500

GGL-APR 32.40 33.01 33.74 34.20 32.40 10,531,500

ATRL-APR 237.48 237.99 254.62 255.29 237.00 5,706,000

BYCO-APR 10.20 10.13 10.28 10.40 10.13 4,859,500

UNITY-APR 31.17 31.10 31.00 31.50 30.90 4,085,000

