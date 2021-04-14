Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Market Position on 14-04-2021

Karachi, April 14, 2021 (PPI-OT):
DAILY STOCK MARKET REPORT
Market Position Printed On APR-14-2021
COMPANIES KSE KSE-30 KSE-100 KSE-ALLSHR KMI-30 BATi OGTi PSX-KMI
POSITION INDICES INDEX INDEX INDEX INDEX INDEX INDEX INDEX
Plus 219 Current 18544.38 45311.22 30707.76 74342.87 12102.31 12554.89 22123.46
Minus 137 Previous 18436.44 45048.57 30566.05 73873.86 12055.29 12495.55 21980.45
Unchanged 24 High 18577.10 45347.40 30735.19 74502.77 12131.84 12591.78 22144.68
Total 380 Low 18436.44 45048.57 30566.05 73873.86 12050.06 12456.09 21980.45
Net Change 107.94 262.65 141.71 469.01 47.02 59.34 143.01
Percentage 0.59 0.58 0.46 0.63 0.39 0.47 0.65
TURNOVER TRADING VALUE MARKET CAPITAL
Current 341,889,381 16,442,624,090 7,922,296,612,782
Previous 473,433,751 18,455,650,549 7,885,740,560,178
COMPANIES REFLECTING SIGNIFICANT TURNOVER
Company Name Prv. Rate Opening Rate Closing Rate Highest Rate Low Rate Turnover
F. Nat.Equities 11.93 11.75 11.11 12.30 10.93 43,109,500
Media Times Ltd 3.45 3.64 3.97 4.40 3.57 20,207,000
Ghani Glo Hol 32.27 32.80 33.62 33.99 32.25 19,479,500
TRG Pak Ltd 162.43 163.40 165.38 167.20 159.80 19,371,123
WorldCall Telecom 1.43 1.44 1.48 1.52 1.44 16,761,000
Hum Network 6.60 6.67 6.74 6.99 6.67 15,478,500
P.T.C.L. 9.71 9.70 10.02 10.25 9.70 13,551,500
Sui North Gas 40.71 41.00 41.88 42.55 40.50 13,521,764
Pak Refinery 25.01 25.10 25.34 25.65 25.00 10,132,000
Byco Petroleum 10.13 10.11 10.24 10.34 10.11 9,727,000
COMPANIES REFLECTING HIGHEST INCREASE/DECREASE IN THEIR RATES
Company Name Increased By Closing Rate Company Name Decreased By Closing Rate
Sapphire Fiber 47.99 879.99 Nestle Pakistan 40.00 5810.00
AKD Capital 32.97 475.12 Gatron Ind. 36.42 476.00
FUTURE CONTRACT
TURNOVER Plus 160
Current 71,552,000 Minus 22
Previous 102,914,500 Unchanged 5
Company Name Prv. Rate Opening Rate Closing Rate Highest Rate Low Rate Turnover
TRG-APR 164.00 165.40 167.03 168.95 161.30 18,928,500
GGL-APR 32.40 33.01 33.74 34.20 32.40 10,531,500
ATRL-APR 237.48 237.99 254.62 255.29 237.00 5,706,000
BYCO-APR 10.20 10.13 10.28 10.40 10.13 4,859,500
UNITY-APR 31.17 31.10 31.00 31.50 30.90 4,085,000
For more information, contact:
Senior Manager
Public Relations
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Tel: +92-21-111-001-122
Fax: +92-21-32410825, +92-21-32415136
Email: info@psx.com.pk
Website: www.psx.com.pk
