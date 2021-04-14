Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Market Position on 14-04-2021

Business News English
PPI News Agency

Karachi, April 14, 2021 (PPI-OT):



                                              DAILY STOCK MARKET REPORT


                                       Market Position Printed On APR-14-2021


COMPANIES        KSE              KSE-30     KSE-100  KSE-ALLSHR      KMI-30        BATi        OGTi     PSX-KMI

POSITION         INDICES           INDEX       INDEX       INDEX       INDEX       INDEX       INDEX       INDEX

Plus       219   Current        18544.38    45311.22    30707.76    74342.87    12102.31    12554.89    22123.46

Minus      137   Previous       18436.44    45048.57    30566.05    73873.86    12055.29    12495.55    21980.45

Unchanged   24   High           18577.10    45347.40    30735.19    74502.77    12131.84    12591.78    22144.68

Total      380   Low            18436.44    45048.57    30566.05    73873.86    12050.06    12456.09    21980.45

                 Net Change       107.94      262.65      141.71      469.01       47.02       59.34      143.01

                 Percentage         0.59        0.58        0.46        0.63        0.39        0.47        0.65


                    TURNOVER                         TRADING VALUE                           MARKET CAPITAL

Current           341,889,381                        16,442,624,090                         7,922,296,612,782

Previous          473,433,751                        18,455,650,549                         7,885,740,560,178


                                     COMPANIES REFLECTING SIGNIFICANT TURNOVER


Company Name            Prv. Rate   Opening Rate   Closing Rate   Highest Rate   Low Rate        Turnover

F. Nat.Equities           11.93        11.75          11.11          12.30        10.93         43,109,500

Media Times Ltd            3.45         3.64           3.97           4.40         3.57         20,207,000

Ghani Glo Hol             32.27        32.80          33.62          33.99        32.25         19,479,500

TRG Pak Ltd              162.43       163.40         165.38         167.20       159.80         19,371,123

WorldCall Telecom          1.43         1.44           1.48           1.52         1.44         16,761,000

Hum Network                6.60         6.67           6.74           6.99         6.67         15,478,500

P.T.C.L.                   9.71         9.70          10.02          10.25         9.70         13,551,500

Sui North Gas             40.71        41.00          41.88          42.55        40.50         13,521,764

Pak Refinery              25.01        25.10          25.34          25.65        25.00         10,132,000

Byco Petroleum            10.13        10.11          10.24          10.34        10.11          9,727,000


                          COMPANIES REFLECTING HIGHEST INCREASE/DECREASE IN THEIR RATES


Company Name            Increased By      Closing Rate      Company Name         Decreased By      Closing Rate

Sapphire Fiber             47.99             879.99         Nestle Pakistan         40.00            5810.00

AKD Capital                32.97             475.12         Gatron Ind.             36.42             476.00


                                                     FUTURE CONTRACT

                                TURNOVER                                           Plus               160

Current                        71,552,000                                          Minus               22

Previous                      102,914,500                                          Unchanged            5


Company Name             Prv. Rate    Opening Rate    Closing Rate    Highest Rate    Low Rate      Turnover

TRG-APR                   164.00         165.40         167.03           168.95        161.30      18,928,500

GGL-APR                    32.40          33.01          33.74            34.20         32.40      10,531,500

ATRL-APR                  237.48         237.99         254.62           255.29        237.00       5,706,000

BYCO-APR                   10.20          10.13          10.28            10.40         10.13       4,859,500

UNITY-APR                  31.17          31.10          31.00            31.50         30.90       4,085,000

For more information, contact:
Senior Manager
Public Relations
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Tel: +92-21-111-001-122
Fax: +92-21-32410825, +92-21-32415136
Email: info@psx.com.pk
Website: www.psx.com.pk

The post Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Market Position on 14-04-2021 appeared first on Business News Pakistan.

Related Posts

﻿Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of COMMERCIAL BANKS Dated 08-02-2018

User2

﻿Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION Dated 26-02-2018

User2

Indian troops arrest several youth in IIOJK

PPI News Agency