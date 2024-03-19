Pakistan Stock Exchange Witnesses Growth in Market Indices and Trading Volume on March 19, 2024Bank Alfalah Limited Announces Closure of Transfer Books for Upcoming AGM

Karachi, The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE) experienced positive movement on March 19, 2024, as major market indices, including the KSE-100, KSE-ALL-Shares, and KSE-30, showed an uptick. The total number of listed companies remained stable at 524, with the listed paid-up capital reported at 1,671,463 million.

Market capitalization increased significantly to 9,262,849,405,133, with a traded volume of 323,281,871 and a traded value of 17,059,229,482. The market saw 184 advancers compared to 140 decliners, with 17 companies remaining neutral out of a total of 341.

In the realm of debt securities, the number of listed debt securities stood at 14 for publicly issued debt and 23 for privately placed debt, with total issue sizes of 71,000,000,000 and 513,013,300,000 respectively. The market also hosted 8 listed open-end mutual funds.

Specific indices also demonstrated growth; the KSE-100 index closed at 65,502.60, up by 612.09 points, marking a 0.94% increase. Similarly, the KSE-ALL-Shares index climbed to 43,528.88, a gain of 367.21 points or 0.85%. The KSE-30 index rose by 185.08 points to 21,720.93, an 0.86% increase. Other notable indices such as the KMI-30, BKTi, OGTi, and PSX-KMI-All-Shares also reported gains.

Smaller sector-specific indices like PSXDIV20, UPP9, NITPGI, NBPPGI, MZNPI, JSMFI, ACI, JSGBKTI, and MII30, as well as the HBLTTI, showed varying degrees of improvement, highlighting a general trend of positive momentum across different sectors of the market.

Karachi, Bank Alfalah Limited, a leading financial institution in Pakistan, has announced the closure of its transfer books from March 11, 2024, to March 25, 2024. The bank, however, did not specify any dividend, bonus, or right share distribution in this period. The details regarding the Annual General Meeting (AGM) or Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) have not been disclosed, indicating a focus on routine administrative and financial closure activities during this timeframe.