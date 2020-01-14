Pakistan strongly aspires for building a Broad Based, Long Term and A Substantive Partnership with Germany: National Assembly Speaker

January 13, 2020

Islamabad, January 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that Pakistan’s relations with Germany were based on multifaceted cooperation and shared democratic and human values. He said that both the countries shared perceptions on important international issues and strongly desire to further diversify existing relations through people-to-people contacts and parliamentary cooperation between National Assembly and German Bundestag (Parliament). Speaker Asad Qaiser was talking to German Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mr. Niels Annen and Ambassador of Germany Dr. Bernhard Stephan Schaghrck during a meeting in Islamabad, today.

The Speaker said that the present Pakistani political hierarchy envisions a qualitative transformation in its relation with Germany for building a broad based, substantive and long term partnership encompassing all areas of mutual cooperation especially parliamentary relations. He appreciated the German leadership’s keen interest in expanding and deepening bilateral relations with Pakistan.

He acknowledged the generous German assistance for social sector development and during relief/rehabilitation in Pakistan. He also expressed gratitude on Germany’s constant support for the wider EU market access and securing trade concession for Pakistan under GSP plus scheme. The Speaker also apprised the German Minister about the ongoing lockdown in occupied Kashmir which had resulted in human catastrophe. He stressed for international support for settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with aspiration of Kashmiri people and international commitments.

The Speaker apprised the German Minister about the ongoing interaction between the Members of the National Assembly of Pakistan and the German Bundestag. He said that Pakistan-Germany Parliamentary Friendship Group had been established in the National Assembly with Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, MNA as its convener for carrying out activities of the Friendship Group.

The Speaker was of the view that regular interaction between Parliamentarians would further cement bilateral ties between the two friendly countries. He said that Parliamentarians could steer the relations further besides suggesting cooperation at multilateral levels. He apprised the German dignitary about the pro-investment policies of the government besides economic activity generated as result of CPEC project.

Mr. Niels Annen said that Germany also attaches great value to its relations with Pakistan and needs to further cement them. He said that Pakistan is an important country in region and it was a strong desire of his country to see Pakistan as a prosperous and stable which was also in the interest of the region and the world. He agreed for enhancing relations between parliaments of both the countries. He assured the Speaker of Germany’s continued support and cooperation in diverse fields.

He said that Germany believes in settlement of all disputes through negotiation and international commitments and would continue playing its due role in settlement of contentious issues. German Minister appreciated Pakistan’s role for peace efforts in Afghanistan. Mr. Niels agreed that Pakistan had immense economic potential and that the German investors were keen for participating in the economic activity in Pakistan.

