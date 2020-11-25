Islamabad, November 25, 2020 (PPI-OT): Pakistan strongly condemns blasts in Bamiyan city, which resulted in loss of precious human lives and injuries to several others. We convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured in these gruesome attacks.
Pakistan has noted with concern that as there is progress in the Afghan peace process, the increased terrorist attacks on civilian targets, including educational institutions and public spaces are aimed at undermining the peace efforts. We, therefore, continue to underline the need to be vigilant about the designs of the spoilers. Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We stand in solidarity with Afghan nation in this hour of grief and reiterate our commitment to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.
