Islamabad, July 21, 2021 (PPI-OT):Pakistan has strongly condemned the restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities on Eid-ul-Adha prayers and sacrifice of animals in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement today [Wednesday], the Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that imposition of restrictions on prayers and religious festivities on one of the most important days of Islamic calendar represents complete disrespect and deep-rooted prejudice by the Indian government for the sentiments of the Muslims of IIOJK.

He said it is also a flagrant violation of their fundamental freedom of religion. The spokesperson urged the international community, the United Nations and other human rights and humanitarian organizations to take notice of brutal suppression of the religious rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people in violation of international laws and conventions. He said India must realize that by such measures, it cannot break the will of the Kashmiris and suppress their aspirations for freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Pakistan strongly condemns restrictions imposed by Indian authorities on Eid-ul-Adha prayers in IIOJK appeared first on Official News Pakistan.