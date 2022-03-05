Pakistan supports OIC for addressing humanitarian situation in Afghanistan 

Islamabad, March 05, 2022 (PPI-OT):Pakistan has assured its full support to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in its efforts to galvanize international support for addressing the grave humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. The assurance was given by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood during a meeting with the OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Afghanistan Tarig Ali Bakheet in Islamabad.

The Special Envoy expressed his deep gratitude to Pakistan for its steadfast support. He underscored his strong commitment to continue working with OIC member states and Afghanistan’s international partners to ensure well-being and prosperity of Afghan people.

