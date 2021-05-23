Pakistan supports UNSC statement welcoming announcement of ceasefire: FM

Islamabad, May 23, 2021 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan supports the UN Security Council statement welcoming the announcement of a ceasefire and calling for a full adherence to it. In a tweet on Sunday, he said equally, the statement’s call for humanitarian assistance and for a comprehensive peace based on a two state solution is imperative. The Foreign Minister said indeed the UN Security Council statement is recognition of the role of regional countries of which Pakistan played an important part is important. He said China, Norway and Tunisia are admirable for persisting in securing the statement.

