Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to strengthen regional peace, stability

Islamabad, September 15, 2022 (PPI-OT):Pakistan and Tajikistan have agreed to work together to strengthen peace, stability and security in the region, particularly in Afghanistan. The understanding was reached during a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of SCO Heads of Council summit in Samarkand, on Thursday.

The two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest covering all aspects of bilateral cooperation. Expressing satisfaction over the growing political, economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries, Shehbaz Sharif emphasized on strategic partnership to further expand the same.

He underscored the need for boosting security, mutual trust, countering current global challenges, enhancing regional stability and increasing cooperation in fields of road transportation and connectivity. Reiterating Pakistan’s resolve for timely completion of ‘CASA-1000’ power transmission project, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted Pakistan’s readiness to facilitate provision of access to Gwadar and Karachi to Tajikistan.

The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of regular meetings of bilateral institutional mechanisms for implementation of energy projects. The two leaders focused on further strengthening the reliable and constructive high-level contacts, inter-parliamentary ties, defence and security relations between the two countries.

They agreed to remain in close contact and invited each other to visit their respective countries. The Tajik President extended sympathies and condolences over the loss of human lives and devastation in Pakistan due to floods and assured of Tajikistan’s full support in the relief and rehabilitation of the affected people. The Prime Minister thanked Tajikistan for its support to the flood affected people in Pakistan and shared details of the devastation due to floods induced by climate change.

