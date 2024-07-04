Pakistan and Tajikistan have emphasized the need for continuous interaction and contacts between the parliamentarians of both the countries.
This came at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chairman of the Lower House of the Parliament of Tajikistan Muhammadtoir Zokirzoda in Dushanbe on Wednesday.
They expressed satisfaction over the cooperation between the two countries at the parliamentary level. They agreed to strengthen the already established parliamentary friendship groups and regular parliamentary exchanges to further enhance bilateral relations.
In his remarks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that parliamentarians play an important role in bringing closer the peoples of both the countries.