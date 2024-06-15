Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon to exchange greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.
The prime minister congratulated the Tajikistan’s president and its people on the blessed occasion of Eid, and expressed his wishes for peace, prosperity, and development of both countries.
President Rahmon reciprocated the greetings and best wishes, and praised the strong fraternal relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.
The two leaders also expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their shared desire to enhance ties through trade, energy, and connectivity.
Both leaders also discussed the upcoming the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Astana and reiterated their commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial regional integration and cooperation.
They also exchanged views on international developments and agreed to continue working together to promote peace and stability within the Muslim world, as well as in the region. The telephone call was a testament to the strong friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and Tajikistan.