Pakistan, Tajikistan vow to unlock potential in trade, economy

ISLAMABAD:Pakistan and Tajikistan have resolved to unlock the potential in trade, economy and connectivity.

This came at a meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Tuesday on the sidelines of 26th meeting of ECO Council of Ministers.

In a tweet, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his pleasure over upward trajectory in the bilateral relationship. Meanwhile, Pakistan and Uzbekistan have resolved to further promote their cooperation in trade, energy and connectivity.

This came at a meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov in Tashkent on the sidelines of the 26th meeting of ECO Council of Ministers. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked the Uzbek counterpart for participating at Pakistan Climate Resilient Conference in Geneva.