Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan is taking steps to improve governance, increase tax net and ensure ease of doing business in order to attract foreign direct investment (FDI).
Talking to President of China Exim Bank Dr Wu Fulin in Beijing on Thursday, he said the results of reform measures have started appearing as the inflation in the food sector has been controlled to a great extent. He said the current account deficit has narrowed and public debt has been brought to a more sustainable level.
The Prime Minister said Pakistan wants to learn from the Chinese experiences to uplift the agriculture sector. He said ML-1 upgradation project is ready for investment and Pakistan also desires Chinese investment in the revival of Karachi circular railway project.
The Prime Minister appreciated the EXIM Bank’s continued support for the modernization of Pakistan’s industries, agriculture and IT sectors.
They also discussed the China-Pakistan joint venture projects and the possible role of the Chinese EXIM Bank in trade financing as part of efforts to promote Pakistan’s exports in the international markets.
Dr Wu Fulin said every project of Pakistan is a priority for China EXIM Bank. He emphasized the importance of economic and financial cooperation under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase-II and China Exim Bank’s strategic partnership with Pakistan and cooperation to advance sustainable development under the concept of Shared Prosperity.