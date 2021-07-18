Pakistan terms Afghanistan’s decision to recall ambassador, diplomats ‘unfortunate, regrettable’

Islamabad, July 18, 2021 (PPI-OT):Decision by the Government of Afghanistan to recall its Ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan is unfortunate and regrettable.

In a statement today (Sunday), the Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhari said that reported abduction and assault of Ambassador’s daughter in Islamabad is being investigated and followed-up at the highest level on the instructions of the Prime Minister.

He said the security of the Ambassador, his family and personnel of the Embassy and Consulates of Afghanistan in Pakistan has been further beefed up.

The Foreign Secretary met the Ambassador of Afghanistan today (Sunday), highlighted all the steps taken by the Government in this context, and re-assured him of full cooperation. He said that Pakistan hoped that the Government of Afghanistan would reconsider its decision.

