Pakistan and Thailand have pledged to expand their cooperative efforts across various sectors, including food security, fisheries, defense, and regional connectivity. This commitment arose from a meeting between Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa in New York.
The two officials expressed contentment with the progress in bilateral relations, notably in cultural and parliamentary exchanges, interpersonal connections, commerce, and tourism.
They also deliberated on regional and global matters of common concern. Further discussions focused on joint efforts in multilateral platforms, particularly the United Nations.
Sangiampongsa commended Pakistan”s UN Security Council presidency and lauded its input to the council”s activities.