Pakistan to continue exposing India

Islamabad, November 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): Pakistan says it will continue exposing India and not let the world community be misled by its propaganda. Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a statement today (Tuesday) urged the world community, including the United Nations counter-terrorism mechanisms, to act on the Dossier presented by Pakistan with incontrovertible evidence of Indian state-sponsorship of terrorism.

Regarding the reported briefing to a group of foreign envoys at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on the so called attempted terrorist attack in Nagrota district in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ and K), the spokesperson said the Indian Government has escalated its anti-Pakistan campaign, marked by false narratives, concocted evidence, and orchestration of false flag operations.

He said the purported briefing by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs is yet another attempt to mischievously implicate Pakistan in some alleged planned attack in IIOJ and K. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the completely baseless and unsubstantiated Indian allegations are nothing but a reflection of desperate efforts on India’s part to salvage its false terrorism narrative against Pakistan and to divert international attention from its state-terrorism in IIOJ and K and state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan has been consistently sensitizing the international community regarding the possibility of India undertaking a false flag operation with the intention to implicate Pakistan and jeopardizing regional peace and security. He said we once again forewarn the world community in this regard.

