Pakistan to get global funding through WB’s assisted Green Bond for trees: Amin

Islamabad, December 25, 2021 (PPI-OT):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that Pakistan would get global funding in lieu of billions of trees planted across the country through World Bank assisted Green Bond. He was addressing a media debrief in Islamabad on Exposure visit to Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, organised by International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The Special Assistant said Ten Billion Tree Tsunami has become a symbol of Pakistan’s identity and repute as champion country in nature conservation. He said third party evaluation and monitoring of project through IUCN, WWF-Pakistan and FAO is underway to make it one of the most transparent projects of the government.

