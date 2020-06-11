Pakistan to give befitting response to India if carries out any misadventure: Foreign Minister

June 11, 2020

Islamabad, June 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan will give an immediate befitting response to India if it carries out any misadventure against it. In a statement on Thursday, he said Pakistan is quite capable to defend itself. The Minister said Indian rulers consider Pakistan as a soft target, but Pakistan is not a soft target.

He said India’s continuous ceasefire violations on the Line of Control is part of its planned strategy aimed at diverting people’s attention from its failures. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said if India believes that Pakistan will withdraw its support to Kashmiris due to its threats, it is mistaken. He said Pakistan wants resolution of the Kashmir issue and it will continue raising voice over India’s barbarism against Kashmiris.

He said Pakistan holds a principled stance and the international environment supports Pakistan’s stance. He said the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation strengthen Pakistan’s principled stance on Kashmir. The Foreign Minister Pakistan desires peace and stability in the region, and it is focused to take forward the Afghan peace process.

