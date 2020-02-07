Pakistan to host International Youth Conference with Commonwealth’s support: Usman Dar

February 7, 2020

Islamabad, February 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): A 23-member delegation of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), affiliated with OIC, called on Muhammad Usman Dar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs here at PM office, today. The delegation was led by Mr. Elmaddin Mehdiyev (Azerbaijan) and included delegates from Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UK, Azerbaijan and Pakistan. Welcoming the delegates, Mr. Usman Dar appreciated the valuable contributions of ICYF for positively engaging and finding ways to counter the challenges confronted by youth in member countries.

He informed the visiting delegates that Pakistan will be holding an international conference for youth so that we can mutually benefit from each other experiences and knowledge. “I have already requested Secretary General of the Commonwealth in this regard”, said Mr. Dar. SAPM gave a detailed briefing to the delegates on initiatives taken for the youth in Pakistan under the umbrella of PM Kamyab Jawan Programme. He explained that Rs. 100 billion Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme is designed to gainfully employ the youth so that they are able to create job opportunities for others as well.

The Special Assistant extended his gratitude to ICYF for encouraging Pakistani youth to actively participate in the activities of the forum. “We would like to work together with ICYF and look forward to concrete proposals for improving our youth related interventions”, emphasized Mr. Dar. He asked the young delegates to also share their suggestions on National Youth Development Framework designed as road-map for youth engagements in Pakistan. Mr. Elmaddin Mehdiyev thanked SAPM for the warm welcome and productive discussion on youth related activities in Pakistan.

“We are really excited to cooperate and work with our Pakistani brothers and sisters. I must tell you that Pakistani youth members of ICYF are very energetic and hardworking”, said Mr. Mehdiyev. Ms. Fadila Grine (Turkey) suggested that ICYF along with youth volunteers can work together on zero waste in Pakistan. She further said that implementation of this idea involves meagre resources but better team work. Ms. Sara Rathore (UK) proposed that services of Pakistani diaspora living in various countries of the world could be utilized for mentoring young entrepreneurs back home. Mr. Dar said that PM Kamyab Jawan Programme is already working this area.

