Pakistan to receive 1M more COVID-19 vaccine doses from China next week: Dr. Faisal

Islamabad, March 28, 2021 (PPI-OT): Pakistan will receive another batch of over a million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China next week. The Prime Minister’s Adviser on health Dr. Faisal Sultan said in a tweet today (Sunday) that the country has placed orders for the purchase of Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines from China which will be received within a few days.

He said several million additional doses are in the pipeline will be delivered in April. Pakistan is currently vaccinating frontline healthcare workers and senior citizens using Sinopharm doses donated by China.

According to latest statistics by the National Command and Operation Center, Fifty-seven more deaths and 4767 new cases of Coronavirus were reported across the country during the last twenty four hours. The death toll due to Covid-19 pandemic has now mounted to 14,215 while 595,929 patients have fully recovered from the disease so far.

