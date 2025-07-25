Trending News: ﻿Political Parties Unite For Rule Of Law, Fair Elections﻿Senate Pledges Support For Merged Districts’ Development Amid Concerns Over Unfulfilled Promises﻿Pakistan Leads UNSC On Multilateralism, Addresses Regional Tensions﻿Pakistan, Trkiye Inaugurate Joint Security Committee﻿Pakistan Champions Multilateralism, Secures UN Resolution On Dispute Settlement﻿Pakistan Urged To End Impunity For Violence Against Minorities﻿Highways Pave Path To Progress, Declares Balochistan CM﻿Sindh Cabinet Committee Approves Rs12 Billion For Waste Management﻿Aseefa Bhutto Visits Karachi Children Hospitals, Lauds Free Healthcare﻿Punjab Chief Minister Prioritizes Education Reform, Foreign Universities Eye Campuses﻿Out of 9,000 complaints, 6,700 resolved: Ombudsman Sindh﻿CPO Balochistan issues a threat alert﻿Parliamentary body issues warning to PMDC, NHSR and C over failure to address critical issues﻿Arrest Warrant For Opposition Leader Cancelled; PTI Workers Sentenced﻿Pakistan to Embark On England Test Trilogy In 2026﻿Pakistani Athletes Achieve Triumphs In International Snooker And Volleyball﻿Saudi Naval Chief Discusses Regional Security With Pakistan’s CJCSC﻿OICCI Survey Shows Improved Security In Major Cities, Balochistan Lags﻿China-Pakistan Ties Reaffirmed In Presidential Meeting﻿Political Parties Unite For Rule Of Law, Fair Elections﻿Youth Parliamentarians Advocate For Enhanced Engagement In Balochistan﻿Pakistan Navy Launches Indigenously Designed Gunboat PNS Sahiwal﻿Lehri Appointed Registrar Of Balochistan High Court﻿Syrian Delegation Lauds Islamabad’s Safe City Project﻿SAARC Webinar Series To Tackle Regional Energy Challenges﻿Sanghar Dialogue Spotlights Labor Rights Violations and Corporate Accountability﻿Uzbekistan, Afghanistan Strengthen Security, Trade Cooperation﻿NA Committee Grills Health Officials Over Polio Resurgence﻿Thousands Benefit As WaterAid Pakistan Concludes Urban Water Initiative﻿Pakistan, Azerbaijan Discuss Climate Action, Green Energy Collaboration﻿Governor Appoints New Deans At University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences﻿Rupee Continues Downward Spiral Against Major Currencies﻿KSE 100, KSE 30 Indices Dip In Bearish Trading Session﻿Pakistan, Egypt Seek To Strengthen Trade Ties﻿Pakistan-China Maritime Deal To Reshape Shipping Landscape﻿%WEATHER NEWS – Heatwave Grips Balochistan, Scattered Thunderstorms LikelyZone-VII Pulls Off Thrilling One-Wicket Win In PCB Inter-District TournamentPakistan Prioritizes Nepal Ties, Seeks Stronger CooperationPresident Zardari Bids Farewell To Austrian AmbassadorCJCSC attends International Defence Industry Fair in IstanbulPakistan, Saudi Arabia Forge Stronger Economic PartnershipPakistan Ready For Dialogue With India, Says PM SharifBalochistan CM Links Anti-State Activities To Historical MisunderstandingsIslamabad Police Chief Reinforces Security, Boosts Officer MoraleBaloch Youth Urged To Embrace Peace, Shun ViolenceThree Bandits Arrested In Chaman OperationPakistan Grapples With Mounting Climate Crisis Amidst Devastating Monsoon SeasonRupee Continues Downward Spiral Against Major CurrenciesCooking Oil Manufacturers Threaten Nationwide Shutdown Strike Agaomst Tax LawsMarket Intelligence Unit Achieves 92% Efficiency In Detecting Anti-Competitive PracticesPPP Senators Hail Journalist Protection and Cancer Registry LawsNational Daily Monsoon Meetings Begin At NEOC On PM’s OrderUncapped Eyman Fatima Earns Spot In Pakistan Squad For Ireland T20IsClla for Marine Mammal ConservationPakistan, Thailand Vow To Enhance Collaboration On Multiple FrontsPakistan Seeks Stronger Ties With Austria, Focusing On Trade And TechSenate Body Probes Dire Climate Impacts, Demands Urgent ActionGovt Prioritizes Tax System Overhaul To Ease Burden On Common CitizensKashmir Dispute Demands Urgent Resolution, Says Ex-UN EnvoyImran Khan Silenced, Tortured,Isolated, Family ClaimsPakistan Unveils Comprehensive National AI PolicySecurities Commission And IFC Initiate ESG Project In PakistanIslamabad Police Launches Online Platform For Women SafetyFather Guns Down Daughter, Nephew in Suspected ‘Honor KillingTurbat University Achieves Top HEC Ranking, Strengthens Quality AssuranceIslamabad Police Seize Drugs, Weapons, Apprehend 21 LawbreakersIslamabad SSP Operations Reviews SecurityPCJCCI Set to launch Mandarin Chinese Language Programs for Pakistani LaborersKSE 100 Index Dips Amidst Decline In Trading ActivityLasbela Chamber Demands Drastic Interest Rate CutSugar Industry Showdown: Government Vows To Curb Price ManipulationEmerging Stars Dazzle In PCB Regional Inter-District Cricket TournamentZiarat Jirga Plans Protests, Public MeetingPakistan Calls For Revitalized Multilateralism, Condemns Israeli Onslaught In GazaParliamentary Committee Stalls Key Legal Reforms Due To Absent MoversMinister Demands Swift Action On Kech Development ProjectsPunjab University Confers Ten DoctoratesMassive Heroin Haul: ANF Seizes 168kg In LoralaiOver 100 Milk and Tea Samples Collected in Karachi Food Authority CampaignIIUI Launches Workshop To Enhance Employee SkillsProtesters Injured In Quetta Power Outage DemonstrationSwimming, bathing, and recreational activities banned in Shaheed Benazirabad Division canalsKhairpur Police Raids: 6 Suspects Arrested, Drugs and Weapons SeizedRegional Director Provincial Ombudsman Visits Badin Hospital, Orders Installation of Complaint Box‘Experts to Give Recommendations for Healthcare Improvement: Sindh Governor’Our share in greenhouse gas emissions is very low, but the impact is highest: PakistanMutilated Body Found in Karachi’s Bilawal Noorani GothSECP Issues First Digital Non-Life Insurance LicenseState Bank Unveils Bi-Annual Monetary Policy ReportsItaly Stuns Europe, Qualifies for T20 World CupSajid Khan’s England Tour Ends Abruptly Due To Thumb FractureSindh Governor Thanks UAE for Granting Five-Year Visas To PakistanisSpecial Force Established to Eliminate Drugs in PunjabRelationship with Pakistan is Spiritual and Historical, Growing Stronger: Kashmir’s Minister of Technical EducationQ League Chief Chaudhry Shujaat and Other Leaders to Arrive in KarachiTorrential rains kill 10, damage property in KPNational Assembly Sees Poor Attendance In Budget SessionPakistan Affirms Commitment To Marine Biodiversity Protection With Historic UN AgreementSindh Assembly Session Summoned on FridaySindh Governor Launches Healthcare Expo