Pakistan and Trkiye held the first meeting of their Joint Standing Committee (JSC) on Security, Defence and Intelligence in Islamabad today, marking a new chapter in their collaborative efforts to address global and regional security challenges.
The Turkish delegation was spearheaded by Ambassador Cihad Erginay, Director General for South Asia, while Additional Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Syed Ali Asad Gillani, led the Pakistani contingent.
The JSC, established following the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in February 2025, signifies a strengthened partnership between the two nations.
Discussions centered on evolving geopolitical dynamics and security concerns, both globally and regionally. The committee”s findings will inform the upcoming Joint Commission meeting, co-chaired by Pakistan”s Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister and Trkiye”s Foreign Minister.
The two countries share deep historical, religious, cultural, and strategic connections. Their cooperation extends to diverse sectors, including defense, commerce, energy, transportation, culture, tourism, education, defense industries, agriculture, healthcare, science, and technology.