Pakistan, Turkiye agree to further enhance multi-dimensional strategic relations

Islamabad, September 16, 2022 (PPI-OT):Pakistan and Turkiye have decided to continue high-level exchanges to further enhance the multi-dimensional strategic relations between the two countries. The decision was taken during a meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of SCO Summit in Samarkand.

The Prime Minister extended his gratitude to President Erdogan and to the people of Turkiye for their solidarity and generous support in the wake of devastating floods in Pakistan, caused by climate change. Highlighting close fraternal ties between the two countries, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of various bilateral institutional mechanisms, in particular the High-level Strategic Cooperation Council, which serves as the leadership-level platform to provide strategic direction to this abiding partnership.

While welcoming the recent signing of “Trade in Goods” agreement between both countries, the Prime Minister expressed the confidence that optimal utilization of the agreement would boost bilateral trade and act as a catalyst in further cementing bilateral economic and investment relations.

