Pakistan, Turkmenistan agree to continue cooperation on TAPI gas pipeline project

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkmenistan have agreed to continue cooperation on Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

The understanding to this effect reached during a meeting between the caretaker Minister for Power, Muhammad Ali and Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov here in Islamabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides also expressed satisfaction over pace of work on the TAPI gas pipeline project. In his remarks, the Minister said Pakistan is focusing on the project to overcome shortage of gas in the country.

On the occasion, the Turkmen ambassador invited the Minister to participate in the Paris Road Show being organized by the Turkmenistan.