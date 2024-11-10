ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has launched Climaventures, a strategic initiative aimed at attracting private investment in climate ventures. This 50 million dollars project, revealed in Islamabad, represents a pioneering effort led by the National Rural Support Programme to address the country’s climate funding needs.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the core of Climaventures is a 25 million dollars funding commitment from the Green Climate Fund. The initiative is designed to bridge Pakistan’s funding gaps for sustainable solutions by providing technical guidance, grants, and equity to climate-focused startups.
Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, endorsed the initiative through a video address, describing Climaventures as pivotal for enhancing the country’s capital landscape. The project is expected to significantly contribute to fostering innovation and sustainable development in Pakistan’s climate sector.
