Pakistan unveils tourism potential at Travel and Adventure Show

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan inaugurated Pakistan's pavilion at New York's famed 'Travel and Adventure Show' that showcased the nation's diverse tourism potential.

According to a report on Saturday, a 60-member delegation, including representatives of Pakistan Tourism Development Cooperation, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and 24 private sector companies are participating in the event. The Travel and Adventure Show will feature live performances by artisans specializing in lacquer woodwork and traditional doll making.

It is pertinent to mention here that Building on the success of the previous year, Pakistan Pavilion received the “Best In-Show International Tourism Development” award from the organizers of the event.

In his message, Minister of State for Tourism and Chairman PTDC Wasi Shah congratulated the team including all stakeholders for making the arrangements for setting up the “Pakistan Pavilion” in this international travel fair. He hoped that all these effects will greatly contribute to attract more foreign visitors to Pakistan.

At the inauguration ceremony of “Pakistan Pavilion”, Pakistan’s Ambassador to US, Ambassador Masood Khan highlighted the huge potential for tourism in Pakistan. He mentioned that Pakistan is home to ancient and modern civilizations and has the most beautiful touristic sites including picturesque snow-capped peaks, untouched coastal areas, vast deserts, and a rich cultural heritage all making the country as one of the top travel destinations in the world. Ambassador Masood Khan further said that members of the Pakistani community should boost tourism in their motherland by investing in this potentially lucrative sector.

The Travel and Adventure Show held in New York annually, is an ideal platform for interaction with visitors to top international and domestic travel destinations, tour operators, cruise lines, and travel providers.