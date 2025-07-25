UN human rights specialists have implored the Pakistani administration to tackle escalating violence and prejudice against religious minorities, particularly the Ahmadiyya community.

The specialists expressed alarm over reports of extrajudicial executions, unwarranted detentions, and assaults on religious sites and burial grounds. They highlighted the relentless persecution, including killings and constant harassment, faced by these communities amid pervasive animosity and hate speech.

The experts emphasized the need to break the cycle of impunity shielding perpetrators of these offenses. They pointed to tacit official complicity and a climate of fear that prevents the defense of minority rights.

Urging prompt investigations, prosecution of offenders, and immediate remedial actions to ensure safety and security, especially for the Ahmadiyya community, the specialists acknowledged some arrests and legal proceedings. However, they noted inadequate sentencing and widespread impunity.

The past year has seen a surge in human rights abuses against the Ahmadiyya community, encompassing killings, custodial deaths, arbitrary detention, and religious discrimination. Incidents include the destruction of a century-old mosque in Daska, mosque closures in Karachi, minaret destruction in Bahawalnagar, desecration of graves in Azad Kashmir, mass arrests in multiple cities, and attacks during Eid celebrations in Karachi. Ahmadi mosques in major cities have reportedly been sealed or shut down.

Women, particularly those detained on blasphemy accusations, face heightened gender-based violence. The specialists attributed these violations to widespread hostility fueled by hate speech from political and religious leaders. This surge in violations occurs despite a 2024 National Assembly resolution urging government protection for all citizens. The experts also called for the repeal of Pakistan”s blasphemy statutes.

Offering support to the Pakistani administration in fulfilling its international human rights obligations, the specialists have previously communicated concerns regarding discrimination against minorities, particularly violence against the Ahmadiyya community and vigilante actions following blasphemy allegations.