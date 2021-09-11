Pakistan urges for prioritizing sustainable recovery through investments in infrastructure 

Islamabad, September 11, 2021 (PPI-OT):At the United Nations, Pakistan has urged for prioritizing sustainable and resilient recovery, providing policy solutions for green and digital recovery through investments in sustainable infrastructure. Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Aamir Khan, in a statement on UN day on South-South Cooperation, said the pandemic can only be defeated through global and cross-border coordination. He said the developing countries are saddled with rising debt levels which limit their ability to prove much-needed public healthcare and social protection.

