Pakistan urges international community to call upon India to end HR in IIOJK 

Islamabad, September 16, 2022 (PPI-OT):Pakistan has again urged the international community to call upon New Delhi to end its gross and systematic human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and free all political prisoners including the true Kashmiri leaders. Speaking at the weekly press briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar also called for revoking the illegal and unilateral actions taken by India in the illegally occupied territory since 5th August, 2019.

He said the unabated wanton state-terrorism by Indian occupation forces resulted in martyrdom of three more young Kashmiris in fake encounters in Shopian and Islamabad districts bringing the total extra judicial killings since 5 August 2019 to 670. He said today the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is the world’s most heavily militarized zone, which has been turned into the world’s largest prison.

