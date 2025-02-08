Islamabad: Pakistan reiterated its long-standing call for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, emphasizing alignment with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and United Nations Security Council resolutions. The announcement was made by Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan during a weekly news briefing on Thursday.
According to a statement by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Khan highlighted that resolving the Kashmir issue is crucial for unlocking the full potential of the South Asian region. In response to recent statements from Indian leaders, he affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining a strong defense to safeguard its territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Addressing regional concerns, Khan urged Afghan authorities to take decisive action against terrorist organizations operating within their borders, aligning with previous assurances provided to Pakistan.
On the topic of the Palestine issue, Khan reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian quest for self-determination and the establishment of a sovereign state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital. He criticized proposals to displace Palestinians from Gaza, labeling them as unjust.
In other developments, Khan announced an official visit by Rafael Mariano Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to Pakistan next week. Grossi is set to meet with the country’s Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, participate in seminars, and visit nuclear power facilities. Khan noted the visit underscores Pakistan’s deepening partnership with the IAEA, focused on leveraging nuclear technology for socio-economic development.
