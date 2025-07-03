Pakistan has called for immediate action from the UN Security Council to halt Israeli aggression in Gaza. During a Security Council briefing on the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, Pakistani Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad urged an end to Israeli military actions in Gaza and the West Bank. He emphasized the need for a swift and lasting ceasefire.
Ambassador Ahmad also demanded the complete removal of the humanitarian aid blockade. He stressed the importance of ensuring safe and unrestricted access for the UN and humanitarian groups to provide assistance. The ambassador”s plea highlights the escalating crisis and the urgent need for international intervention to protect civilians and deliver critical aid.