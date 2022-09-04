Pakistan urges UNFPA to ensure maternal health, reproductive services for flood-displaced women 

Islamabad, September 04, 2022 (PPI-OT):At the United Nations, Pakistan has urged the United Nations Population Fund to scale up its emergency response for flood-devastated Pakistan to provide life-saving reproductive health services and commodities, especially to some 650,000 pregnant women among the 33 million displaced people.

Addressing a session of United Nations Development Programme, Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram said that out of the displaced people, an estimated 8.2 million are women of reproductive age, and up to 73,000 women, who are expected to deliver next month, will need skilled birth attendants, new-born care, and support.

