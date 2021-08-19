Pakistan, US, China and Russia have convergence of interests in Afghanistan: Majeed

Islamabad, August 19, 2021 (PPI-OT): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan, says after Taliban’s take over in Afghanistan, there is a convergence of interests among Pakistan, the United States, China, and Russia in preventing the export of terrorism.

In an interview with Foreign Policy, a prestigious American magazine, he said Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has provided an opportunity to work in concert rather than in an atmosphere of suspicion. The ambassador said Pakistan as well as the other countries wants the parties in Afghanistan to get to a common understanding.

He said they all, also want the violence reduced and gains of the past preserved. Referring to Taliban’s declaration of general amnesty and vow to form an inclusive government, he said contrary to reports of the group’s brutality and atrocities, it now seems to be listening to the counsel of international community.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk