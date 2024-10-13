Pakistan and US navies have conducted a bilateral exercise in the Arabian Sea.
According to Pakistan Navy report on Sunday, US Navy Ship USS O’Kane visited Karachi and Participated in a bilateral exercise at Arabian Sea with Pakistan Navy Ship Babur.
The exercise was aimed to enhance interoperability and demonstrate PN-USN resolve towards regional maritime peace.
The visit and bilateral exercise reflect Pakistan Navy’s commitment towards regional peace stability and maritime order in collaboration with seasonal global partners. These collaborations have proved benefitting in countering menace of terrorism, piracy, narcotics, and human trafficking in the region and beyond.
The visit of US Navy Ship also manifests deep rooted bilateral ties between both the navies in general and nations in particular.