Pakistan, US on same page regarding peace, stability in Afghanistan: Asad Majeed

Islamabad, January 27, 2022 (PPI-OT): Pakistan and the United States have complete unanimity of views on the need for peace and stability in Afghanistan and to ensure that the Afghan soil is not used for terrorist activities. In a virtual conversation on Pakistan-US relations and regional dynamics in South Asia, Pakistan Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan said two countries agree on the importance of an inclusive government and protection of human rights including women rights and girl education in Afghanistan.

He said the most urgent issue is to avert a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in Afghanistan that could lead to a refugee crisis as well as resurgence of terrorism and narco-trade in Afghanistan.

