Pakistan-US ties strengthening in security, non-security areas: Envoy

ISLAMABAD:,,, Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States (US) Masood Khan has stressed the need to grab opportunities of tremendous potential for investors to invest in Pakistan through Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Addressing a ceremony at University Club in Washington, he termed the recently renewed Pakistan-US Science and Technology Cooperation Agreement as transformative, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

About relations with the United States, Ambassador Masood Khan said Pakistan-US relations are strengthening in security and non-security areas.

Regarding ties with India, he said Pakistan and India should resolve their outstanding issues through dialogue. Underscoring the need for strategic balance in the region, Masood Khan emphasized responsible nuclear stewardship from all the states to ensure security for all.