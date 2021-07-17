Pakistan, US, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan agree to establish quadrilateral diplomatic platform

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, United States, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan have agreed to establish a new quadrilateral diplomatic platform focused on enhancing regional connectivity. According to Foreign Office, the understanding reached amongst the representatives of the four countries. Recognizing the historic opportunity to open flourishing international trade routes, the parties intend to cooperate to expand trade, build transit links and strengthen business-to-business ties. They agreed to meet in the coming months to determine the modalities of this cooperation with mutual consensus.