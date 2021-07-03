Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to further expand bilateral cooperation 

Islamabad, July 02, 2021 (PPI-OT):Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation and understanding in myriad fields. The understanding came during an inaugural Round of Pakistan-Uzbekistan Bilateral Political Consultations held on Friday in virtual mode. The Pakistan side was led by Additional Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) Aamar Aftab Qureshi, while Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Furkat Sidikov led the Uzbek side.
