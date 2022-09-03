Pakistan values French assistance for flood victims: Qadir Patel 

Islamabad, September 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):A French aircraft carrying relief goods for the flood affected people of Pakistan arrived in Islamabad today [Saturday]. Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel received the assistance at Islamabad International Airport.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Qadir Patel expressed his gratitude to the French government for standing by Pakistan and extending support to it in this difficult hour. Abdul Qadir Patel said that the relief goods sent by France also include medicines and big dewatering pumps. He said France has also sent a team of doctors and experts.

The Minister said Pakistan values French assistance for flood victims. Abdul Qadir Patel said the federal government in coordination with provincial governments is working tirelessly for relief and rehabilitation of affected population. He said we are using all available resources for the provision of medical facility to the flood victims.

