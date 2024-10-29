At the United Nations, Pakistan has voiced concern over the continued supply of advanced weapons and sensitive technologies to one state in South Asia.
Speaking at General Assembly’s Disarmament and International Security Committee, Pakistani delegate Gul Qaiser said Pakistan neither wants nor is engaged in an arms race in the region, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.
He said efforts such as Arms Trade Treaty have achieved only limited success in regulating conventional weapons. He also called for addressing causes that propel trade in arms, instead of an exclusive focus on managing its effects.