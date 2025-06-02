Pakistan has expressed serious alarm over the increasing number of Islamophobic incidents in India, calling on New Delhi to ensure the protection of all its citizens irrespective of religious affiliation.
Responding to media queries on the issue, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Saturday stated that the recent wave of hate speech, discriminatory practices, and the apparent complicity of state machinery in targeting Muslims was a disturbing trend that required urgent international attention.
‘Pakistan expresses grave concern over the alarming rise in Islamophobic incidents across India,’ the Spokesperson said. ‘The targeting of Muslims through hate speech, discriminatory actions, and state complicity is a matter of serious concern for the international community.’
The Foreign Office urged the Indian government to uphold the principles of justice, equality, and human rights. It warned that the incitement of religious hatred for political or ideological gains not only contravenes international human rights obligations but also undermines communal harmony and regional peace.
‘At a time when restraint and reconciliation are most needed,’ the statement read, ‘deliberate incitement of religious hatred violates international norms and vitiates the prospects for regional stability.’
The statement concluded with a call for the global community to take note of the situation and promote measures aimed at fostering tolerance, coexistence, and respect for religious diversity.